Man booked for threatening IAS officer over his son-in-law's transfer 

A 60-year-old man was recently arrested for making a threatening call to IAS officer Manish Moudgil, Commissioner, Survey, Settlement and Land Records over the transfer of his son-in-law Anand, who was deployed as the officer's driver.

The accused, identified as Govindaraju T, is a resident of Eight Mile in Peenya and retired employee running an old age home in Mahalakshmi Layout, was later released on bail.

Moudgil had transferred Anand to Kolar district citing administrative reasons on July 1. When Moudgil was at his home around 11.30 pm on the same night he received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as the personal secretary of excise minister Gopalaiah K. He questioned and threatened Moudgil over the transfer of Anand.

Moudgil informed the caller that it was an administration matter and need not be discussed at midnight. Govindaraju again called Moudgil with a different number around 12 am in the midnight and threatened to transfer Moudgil from his current post.

According to police, Moudgil disconnected the call, but Govindaraju called him 15 times thereafter, Moudgil didn't answer those calls. The next morning, after inquiring with the personal secretary of Gopalaiah, he learn't that Govindaraju was not his PS. Later, Moudgil filed a complaint with Sampigehalli police.

Anand, a resident of Hegganahalli, went to report to work in Kolar on July 1 and did not return till midnight. So Anand's wife had called her father Govindaraju and informed him that Anand has not returned home because of his transfer. Govindaraju has been booked for impersonation and criminal intimidation.