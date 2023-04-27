Man breaks glass of Hoskote MLA's car, steals his wife's vanity bag

A thief broke the window of an SUV belonging to Hoskote MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda on Wednesday and stole his wife's vanity bag.

The Congress MLA was campaigning in another village at the time.

Sharath's wife Prathibha had gone for campaigning in the assembly constituency in a Toyota Innova around 6.30 am.

Around 9.50 am, their driver Sunil parked the SUV under the shadow of a peepal tree in Parvathipura close to the highway and they all went to have breakfast at a nearby place. Prathibha had left her vanity bag on the middle seat. It contained her phone, Aadhaar and other IDs and other documents.

When Sunil returned to the vehicle, he found the window glass was broken and the bag stolen.

Soon after the followers learned about the incident they gathered at the spot and tension prevailed in the village. Police rushed to the spot and cleared the crowd. They verified the CCTV footage and found a boy aged around 18-20 years taking away the bag.

Police have formed a team to nab the suspect.