Man breaks glass of Hoskote MLA's car, steals bag

Man breaks glass of Hoskote MLA's car, steals his wife's vanity bag

When Sunil returned to the vehicle, he found the window glass was broken and the bag stolen

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2023, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 03:32 ist
Police have formed a team to nab the suspect. Credit: iStock Photo

A thief broke the window of an SUV belonging to Hoskote MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda on Wednesday and stole his wife's vanity bag. 

The Congress MLA was campaigning in another village at the time. 

Sharath's wife Prathibha had gone for campaigning in the assembly constituency in a Toyota Innova around 6.30 am. 

Also Read | BJP takes JD(S) to court over social media posts

Around 9.50 am, their driver Sunil parked the SUV under the shadow of a peepal tree in Parvathipura close to the highway and they all went to have breakfast at a nearby place. Prathibha had left her vanity bag on the middle seat. It contained her phone, Aadhaar and other IDs and other documents. 

When Sunil returned to the vehicle, he found the window glass was broken and the bag stolen. 

Soon after the followers learned about the incident they gathered at the spot and tension prevailed in the village. Police rushed to the spot and cleared the crowd. They verified the CCTV footage and found a boy aged around 18-20 years taking away the bag. 

Police have formed a team to nab the suspect. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Congress
theft
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 