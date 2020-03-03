Man caught carrying 100 cellphones in Hebbal

A man has been caught carrying more than 100 mobile phones in North Bengaluru.

Three patrolmen detained Imran Khan, 25, for questioning after he was seen moving suspiciously with a bag near the Hebbal flyover in the early hours of Monday. The officers — Shivaraj Nadar, R N Anantha and Shivananda T, from the Kodigehalli police station — checked the bag and were shocked to find over 100 mobile phones in it.

Khan, who lives in Azad Nagar, Chamarajpet, is being questioned about the source of the phones and where he was taking them. A senior police officer suspected that the phones might have been stolen and that Khan might have many more in his possession. A full investigation will take two days, he added.