Man charged with nephew's murder in Bengaluru

A man has been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged murder of his 25-year-old nephew in Kengeri on Thursday night, believed to be driven by personal enmity. The authorities are also in the process of confirming the involvement of two friends of the accused in the crime.

The victim, identified as Naveen from Gandhi Nagar in Kengeri, was found dead with multiple injuries. The accused, Kumar, has been taken into custody, while the roles of the two suspects, Ramesh and Guruprasad, are currently under investigation.

According to the police, Naveen and Kumar resided in the same household along with other family members. On Thursday evening, they were accompanied by Ramesh and Guruprasad at the Happy Bar and Restaurant on 80 Feet Road in Kengeri.

Following their departure from the bar at approximately 9:15 pm, Naveen and Kumar engaged in a physical altercation near Hoysala Circle. Kumar stabbed Naveen, resulting in an injury to Kumar's leg from the dagger he wielded when the victim attempted to defend himself.

Witnesses reported that Ramesh and Guruprasad also pursued Naveen, but the police have yet to authenticate these claims. While Ramesh remains at large, Guruprasad is presently undergoing questioning, as stated by a senior police officer.

Kumar's motive for the crime is said to stem from Naveen's alleged disrespect towards him both at home and in public. Reportedly harboring vengeful sentiments, Kumar carried the dagger with the intent of harming his nephew. Neither Kumar nor Naveen had a prior criminal record.

Upon being informed of the incident, the Kengeri Police promptly arrived at the scene, discovering Naveen's lifeless body with numerous injuries. Kumar, who sustained an injury to his left leg, attempted to flee but was unable to travel a significant distance. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Naveen's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.