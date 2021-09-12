Man claiming to be journalist, RTI activist, top cop's fan is a serial traffic violator

A 58-year-old man allegedly broke 42 traffic rules by falsely claiming to be a journalist, an RTI activist and a fanboy of traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda. His bluff was called on Saturday when police arrested him.

P Girish, of Thyagarajanagar, came under the traffic police radar after they found his scooter embossed with stickers reading 'Ravikanthe Gowda Abhimani' (a fan of Ravikanthe Gowda), 'press' and 'police'.

Girish also claimed to be an RTI activist and close to senior police officers, in particular Gowda, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He allegedly bullied junior cops by bragging about his clout with the police top brass.

But Gowda soon found out the truth. And on his instructions, a special team under the Jayanagar traffic police inspector, Eashwari P N, arrested Girish.

Records showed Girish's scooter (registration number KA 05/JS 2581) had run up a Rs 20,200-fine for a staggering 42 traffic violations, including riding without helmet, using mobile phone while riding and parking in no-parking zones.

Check out latest DH videos here