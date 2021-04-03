Man clears police physical exam on behalf of friend

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 03 2021, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An aspiring police constable allegedly sent an impersonator to take the physical examination on his behalf. 

Yaseen Abdul Karisab, 25, a native of Saptasagar village near Athani, Belagavi district, is accused of sending his friend Sachin Guggare to the physical examination held in Adugodi on November 19, 2020. 

Guggare cleared the physical exam while Karisab succeeded in the written test. But the fraud was detected during a verification of documents on Wednesday. Officials got a tip that some impersonators had taken the physical exam. Video footage of the physical exam showed that Guggare had appeared that day. 

Police detained Karisab for questioning, and are now looking out for Guggare. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police
impersonation

