Man dies after KSRTC bus hits bike

A man was killed when a KSRTC bus hit his bike near the Kaniminike toll gate on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.
On Sunday morning, Siddappa, a 46-year-old private firm employee from Bengaluru, was riding from Mysuru to the city with pillion rider Puttaraju. Police said that a KSRTC bus driver drove in the wrong direction in a rash and negligent manner, knocking the duo over. As a result, Siddappa died on the spot and Puttaraju sustained injuries.
Kumbalgodu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver and seized the vehicle.
