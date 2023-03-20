Man dies after KSRTC bus hits bike

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna
  • Mar 20 2023, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 05:20 ist
A man was killed when a KSRTC bus hit his bike near the Kaniminike toll gate on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. 

On Sunday morning, Siddappa, a 46-year-old private firm employee from Bengaluru, was riding from Mysuru to the city with pillion rider Puttaraju. Police said that a KSRTC bus driver drove in the wrong direction in a rash and negligent manner, knocking the duo over. As a result, Siddappa died on the spot and Puttaraju sustained injuries.

Kumbalgodu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver and seized the vehicle. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Accident

