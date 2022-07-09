Man dies, wife injured after being run over by moving train

A 38-year-old man died and his wife sustained injuries after they were hit by a moving train while crossing the railway track near Muttur village in Doddaballapura town, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

The deceased, Moula Khan, and his wife, Sameena, were residents of Islampura in the town. Khan and Sameena are daily wage labourers.

According to the Bengaluru Rural railway police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm. The couple was crossing the railway track after visiting a dargah in Muttur. Around 4 pm, passersby noticed an injured Sameena lying unconscious and the lifeless body of her husband next to the track.

The police, who are not sure which train hit the duo, are looking into the matter. Sameena is being treated at the government hospital in Doddaballapura.

The police tried to take her statement, but she is in a state of shock.

Khan’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural railway police station.