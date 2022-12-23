Man disguised as food delivery boy attacks, robs home-alone woman

A frightening robbery has been reported in a prime area of Southeast Bengaluru.

A mugger disguised as a delivery boy visited a flat and robbed a woman by attacking her with a lethal weapon and smashing her head against the wall between 12.45 pm and 1.30 pm on December 19.

Sanjitha Tiruwa, of AECS Layout, was alone and working from home. Her husband was away at work and her child was in school.

She heard knocks on the door. When she opened the door, she found a man dressed like a delivery boy from the online grocery firm Blinkit.

He carried a food packet and said there was a booking from her. She said she hadn’t placed any order and tried to close the door.

But the man barged in and attacked her. He pulled a knife and gashed her left hand. When she tried to resist, he repeatedly smashed her head against the wall and demanded cash. Tiruwa said she didn’t have any cash in the house. He asked her to show where she had kept gold jewellery. He dragged her into the bedroom and forced her to open the cupboard.

He then took away sets of earrings, five rings, a child’s chain and five bangles, all worth more than Rs 2 lakh.

Begur police have registered a case under IPC Section 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and are hunting for the robber.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said the apartment complex had 16 flats, four on each floor. He said the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) had been asked to put in place safety measures such as installing CCTV cameras and appointing a security guard. They should keep a register and take details of every visitor.

“We have taken the issue seriously and are making efforts to trace the suspect,” Baba said. He also people to be careful about online orders.

A police officer said the lone CCTV camera in the building was not functioning.