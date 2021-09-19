Man duped of Rs 7 lakh while trying to buy used SUV

A 25-year-old man says he lost Rs 7 lakh to a fraudster while trying to buy a second-hand SUV.

In a police complaint, Farhaz Shareef, a resident of Banashankari 2nd Stage, stated that he was looking to purchase an SUV and was making enquiries with his friends and known contacts.

On September 9, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as

Venkatesh, from Tavarekere near BTM Layout, and offered to sell his SUV. He sent him pictures and documents of the car on the phone.

On the same day, Shareef met Venkatesh near Mahamuni Oil Mills in NT Pet and saw the car. Shareef liked it and finalised the deal for Rs 7 lakh. He paid Venkatesh Rs 50,000 in cash upfront and collected the documents. He paid the remaining Rs 6.5 lakh the next day.

Although Venkatesh promised to hand over the vehicle by the evening, he absconded. Shareef waited until September 14 and filed a complaint with the VV Puram police. “We have taken up a cheating case and are probing further,” said an officer.

