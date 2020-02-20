Man ends life after colleagues demand money for lost bets

A 29-year-old man is suspected to have committed suicide at the workplace after his colleagues allegedly harassed him for money after he lost cricket bets.

Dilip Kumar C K, from Parvathinagar, Laggere, had quit betting on his father's advice but his colleagues at a private firm in Rajgopalanagar allegedly kept asking him to pay up for losing previous bets. Unable to bear the harassment, he allegedly consumed rat poison at his workplace around 4.30 pm on February 14. He was rushed to a hospital where he died on February 17 around 11.40 am.

Nandini Layout police said they had booked three of Dilip's colleagues — Ashok, Sandeep and Rakesh — under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) after his father S Kumar filed a complaint.

Dilip had been working as a technician at the firm for the past six years. He and the three colleagues bet on cricket matches for two years, but he lost many bets. Things became so bad that Kumar failed to provide for his family, alarming his father who soon learnt about the betting. He succeeded in talking Dilip out of betting.

But the matter didn't end there. Dilip's colleagues asked him to pay for the bets that he had lost previously. Dilip said he would neither bet any more nor pay them. The trio didn't agree and asked him to either keep betting or pay the dues. Dilip confided in his father who said he would talk to the trio and resolve the issue.

Things came to a head on February 14 when the trio warned Dilip of dire consequences if he didn't pay them before the end of the working hours. Finding no way out, Dilip went out at lunchtime and returned after reportedly buying rat poison. He consumed the poison in the office and collapsed about two and a half hours later.

Kumar told the police that his son didn't owe anything to the trio and accused them of harassing him only because he had stopped betting.

Speaking to DH, Kumar said he didn't know how much money the trio had asked his son to pay up. "He died only because of them," he added.

An officer from the Nandini Layout police station said the suspects had not been arrested yet. The firm where Dilip committed suicide is located in the jurisdiction of another police station. The case will be transferred at the earliest, he added.