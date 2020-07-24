Man ends life over financial issue

A 55-year-old man ended his life at Agrahara in North-East Bengaluru after he faced financial problems due to the lockdown.

Lakshmipathi, a resident of 9th Cross in Agrahara and a weaver by profession, ended his life at 8 am on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations by the Sampigehalli police revealed that Lakshmipathi hanged himself as he could not face the financial problems brought on by the lockdown. He had taken a loan of Rs 75,000 from the bank.

Lakshmipathi was alone at home when he took the extreme step. His wife, who had gone out to buy vegetables, found him hanging upon her return.

Lakshmipathi had informed his relatives about his financial problems. His children fought with him and left the house two years ago, which disturbed him greatly, an investigating officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.