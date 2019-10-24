Man ‘extorts’ gold from married lover

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for extorting nearly 50 grams of gold jewellery from his girlfriend by threatening to tell her husband about their relationship.

Shivaraju, from Bandepalya, had dated the 26-year-old woman in college. The woman later married her mother’s younger brother and has two children. She, however, continued to meet Shivaraju. They became physically intimate, too. Shivaraju later started demanding money from her, threatening to tell her husband. The woman initially gave him three of her gold ornaments weighing 46 grams. But when he kept demanding more, she confessed to her husband. He asked her to file a complaint.