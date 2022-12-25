Man falls prey to credit card reward point fraud

A 30-year-old man has fallen prey to the reward points fraud. Cybercriminals promised him that they can convert his reward points into instant cash and took his credit card details and OTP. He lost Rs 1.5 lakh.

Ganesh, 30, a resident of Kempegowda Nagar, filed a complaint with Bagalagunte police on Thursday, stating that he received a call from the number 7292072149 on December 8 around 7.20 pm.

The caller introduced himself as Armit Singh, an employee of customer care at a private bank.

He told Ganesh he had received a few reward points for his credit card and they are going to convert them into cash and deposit them into his account.

He sent a link and asked Ganesh to enter the details of his credit card and OTP. Ganesh entered the details as asked by the caller.

After a few minutes, Rs 1,50,500 was debited from his account. He immediately contacted the bank to learn that the amount was debited because he entered his credit card details and OTP on the web portal.

Police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating).