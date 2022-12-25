Man falls prey to credit card reward point fraud

Man falls prey to credit card reward point fraud

Police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 25 2022, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 00:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 30-year-old man has fallen prey to the reward points fraud. Cybercriminals promised him that they can convert his reward points into instant cash and took his credit card details and OTP. He lost Rs 1.5 lakh.

Ganesh, 30, a resident of Kempegowda Nagar, filed a complaint with Bagalagunte police on Thursday, stating that he received a call from the number 7292072149 on December 8 around 7.20 pm.

The caller introduced himself as Armit Singh, an employee of customer care at a private bank.

He told Ganesh he had received a few reward points for his credit card and they are going to convert them into cash and deposit them into his account.

He sent a link and asked Ganesh to enter the details of his credit card and OTP. Ganesh entered the details as asked by the caller.

After a few minutes, Rs 1,50,500 was debited from his account. He immediately contacted the bank to learn that the amount was debited because he entered his credit card details and OTP on the web portal.

Police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cybercrime
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

 