Man fatally hacks sister's husband to death after her suicide

Days after his wife allegedly killed herself at her parents' house, a 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his brother-in-law near Kadugodi.

Rajesh stepped out of his house in Patalamma Layout around 11.45 am on Sunday to meet his wife's brother, John J Paul, and the latter's cousin Dinesh. Rajesh's wife, Jasmine, had gone to her parents' house in KGF 15 days ago and allegedly hanged herself. John, her brother, blamed Rajesh and vowed revenge.

He roped in his cousin Dinesh to kill Rajesh. They went to Rajesh's house and asked him to come out, saying they want to discuss something. Once he came out, they took him to a deserted place and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

Rajesh cried for help but apparently nobody came to his rescue. He died due to excessive bleeding.

Police tracked down John and Dinesh within a few hours and booked them for murder. A police officer said they were investigating the marital dispute between Rajesh and Jasmine.