Man fatally stabbed by friends in drunken brawl

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 02:29 ist
A man was allegedly stabbed by his three friends during a drunken brawl in northern Bengaluru. Police have arrested the suspects. 

Ashok, Sujeen Kumar, Sumith and Karthik, all from Gangamma Gudi, had a drinks party, which led to a fight. The three friends ganged up and stabbed Karthik, a senior police officer said. While the three men had escaped after the murder, police tracked them down later, he added. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
murder

