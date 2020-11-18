Man fatally stabbed by friends in drunken brawl

A man was allegedly stabbed by his three friends during a drunken brawl in northern Bengaluru. Police have arrested the suspects.
Ashok, Sujeen Kumar, Sumith and Karthik, all from Gangamma Gudi, had a drinks party, which led to a fight. The three friends ganged up and stabbed Karthik, a senior police officer said. While the three men had escaped after the murder, police tracked them down later, he added.
