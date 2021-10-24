Man found bludgeoned to death in Hosakerehalli

Man found bludgeoned to death in Hosakerehalli

Passersby alerted the police about the murder

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 24 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 43-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at Hosakerehalli, South Bengaluru, on Friday night. 

Police believe that Chandrashekar alias Shekar was intercepted by his killers near Mahaveer Jain Hospital around 9 pm while heading home to RR Nagar. He was attacked with lethal weapons before being bludgeoned with a stone. The killers escaped only after making sure that he was dead. 

Passersby alerted the police about the murder. 

Police have reasons to believe that the killers were known to Chandrashekar and their motive was most probably personal enmity or financial dispute. "They aren't rowdies but are involved in small crimes. We have got major leads about them and will nab them soon," a senior police officer said. 

Chandrashekar lived with his wife in RR Nagar and didn't have children. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Assam connected with first electric train service

Assam connected with first electric train service

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 