Man found bludgeoned to death in Hosakerehalli

A 43-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at Hosakerehalli, South Bengaluru, on Friday night.

Police believe that Chandrashekar alias Shekar was intercepted by his killers near Mahaveer Jain Hospital around 9 pm while heading home to RR Nagar. He was attacked with lethal weapons before being bludgeoned with a stone. The killers escaped only after making sure that he was dead.

Passersby alerted the police about the murder.

Police have reasons to believe that the killers were known to Chandrashekar and their motive was most probably personal enmity or financial dispute. "They aren't rowdies but are involved in small crimes. We have got major leads about them and will nab them soon," a senior police officer said.

Chandrashekar lived with his wife in RR Nagar and didn't have children.