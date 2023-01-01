B'luru: Man found dead inside car with bullet injuries

Man found dead inside car with bullet injuries in Bengaluru

The incident occured at Nettigere village coming under Kaggalipura Police Station limit

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 01 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 22:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was found dead in his car with a bullet injury in his temple in the city on Sunday, police said.

The incident occured at Nettigere village coming under Kaggalipura Police Station limit. The police suspect that Pradeep (47), a resident of the city, shot himself though the investigations are underway, and a forensic team reached the spot to find the actual cause of the death.

Meanwhile, a police source said a purported suicide note was also found at the spot. The note had names and phone numbers of a politician and five others.

