Man found dead on footpath in Kamakshipalya

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS', Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 07:00 ist

A 42-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the footpath near the Kamakshipalya bus stand in northwestern Bengaluru on Friday morning, police said. 

Police suspect that Satish, a resident of Vrushabhavathi Nagar, was beaten to death with a footpath paver found near the body. His head bore major wound marks. It's also possible that he fell to death under the influence of alcohol, police added. 

Satish is learnt to have visited his sister's house on Thursday, taken bath and borrowed three pairs of clothes from her before leaving. 

A native of Kiranguru in the Mysuru district, Satish worked as a labourer in Bengaluru for more than a decade but didn't keep in touch with his family. He was not married. 

