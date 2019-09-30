Man found murdered in Kothanur

A 40-year-old man was found murdered in Kothanur Dinne on Saturday night. Muniraju, a truck driver, was said to be an alcoholic, who was separated from his wife.

Last week, Muniraju’s wife filed a police complaint, accusing him of having an extramarital affair. The police had summoned and questioned Muniraju, following which he was living with his parents, while his wife and children lived at her parents’ house, the police said.

On Saturday night, Muniraju and his father went out on some personal work. He dropped his father back home and went out again on the pretext of meeting someone. Later, his father received a phone call from a passerby, saying that Muniraju was found dead on the roadside.

He had sustained multiple injuries and it is suspected that he had been strangled to death. The Kothanur police have taken up a case of murder and are investigating.