Man gangs up with friends to kill live-in partner of ex

A 27-year-old man ganged up with two friends to brutally attack the live-in partner of his ex-girlfriend. The victim succumbed to injuries, and police have arrested the trio for murder.

Anekal resident Kiran, who works in a private firm, courted a 24-year-old colleague from Bhadravathi but broke up with her about a year ago. The couple continued to work for the same company.

In the meantime, the woman started living in with Samarth Nayar, a 28-year-old man from her hometown. He had rented a place in Hongasandra and she moved in there.

Kiran, however, was unaware of this. He learnt about Nayar only recently when the latter picked up the woman from her office as she didn't find any transport. Kiran followed Nayar to the house and became furious after learning about the live-in relationship.

He decided to teach Nayar a lesson. He roped in two friends named Arun, 30, and Rakesh, 32, both residents of Bommanahalli.

Around 2 am on May 7, the trio barged into Nayar's house, yanked him from sleep and started beating him. The three men punched him in the face, ears and the head, and kicked him all over. They also beat up the woman when she tried to intervene. They left only when the landlord came to check on Nayar after hearing the noise.

Nayar was taken to a hospital where he died on the night of May 9.

Police arrested the trio for attempted murder within 13 hours of the incident and started questioning them in custody. But after Nayar died, they invoked the murder charge against them.