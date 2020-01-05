Man gets lawyer to reveal OTP, steals Rs 1 lakh; held

A man who called an unsuspecting victim by posing as a banker and got his one time password (OTP) to siphon off about Rs 1 lakh, has been arrested.

The Halasuru Gate police arrested the suspect Shivaprasad Madagi (30), a resident of Bidar. He was arrested following an investigation into a complaint by a lawyer, the police said.

The suspect had allegedly called the lawyer and introduced himself as a bank employee. “The victim was told that his credit card had expired and needed to be renewed.

“After getting full information about the credit card, he transferred the money by getting the OTP,” a police officer said.