Man gets life term for acid attack on wife

A city resident has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking his wife with acid.

The 46th CCH court convicted Channegowda for the acid attack on Manjula in 2017. She eventually died.

The couple got married in 1996 and lived in Sanyasi Quarters near Kempegowda Nagar. They had two children.

Channegowda quarrelled with Manjula almost on a daily basis. He would accuse his wife, who was pretty, of having an affair. He vowed to attack her with acid so that no man would even look at her, according to police.

On July 14, 2017, Channegowda carried out the threat. He procured acid through an acquaintance named Kumaresh and threw it on Manjula's body. A grievously injured Manjula was rushed to Victoria Hospital where she later breathed her last.

The Kempegowda police arrested Channegowda, and after carrying out investigations, filed a charge sheet against him.

Public prosecutor K S Latha represented the state. Judge Manjunath convicted Channgowda and sentenced him to life imprisonment.