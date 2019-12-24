Man gives supari to kill wife; arrested with killers

The police cracked a murder case of a home-alone woman in Vyalikaval and arrested three men, including her husband, who had given supari to kill his wife.

DCP (Central) Chethan Singh Rathor said the suspect Nagendra Babu (39) had given supari to Prasanth (27), an autorickshaw driver, and his associate Jagannath (27), to kill his wife Vinutha (34). He even allowed the killer to stay on the first floor of the building as a tenant for two months and wait for a chance and kill his wife.

The duo cut the grills of the ventilator and entered the house on Friday, December 20 and waited for Vinutha to enter the house. After Vinutha entered the house and sat on a chair, the duo hit her from behind with a wooden log.

They made it look like she slipped and fell on the cement floor and died due to excessive bleeding. The killers then escaped through the ventilator.

Vinutha’s parents called her on Friday but got no response. They then visited the house and found the doors locked from inside. When they got no response despite knocking on the door, they alerted the police.

The police, who rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found Vinutha in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The suspect even cooperated with the investigation to avoid suspicion.

The Vyalikaval police, who had taken up the case, arrested Prasanth and Jagannath based on technical details. They later confessed to the crime and told the police that Nagendra Babu offered them Rs 5 lakh to kill Vinutha. They said he had paid them Rs 5,000 as advance and promised to pay the rest after they killed her. But they were arrested before that.

The three were arrested and remanded in police custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nagendra Babu, an employee of a co-operative bank and Vinutha, had married 12 years ago and they have a 11-year-old son. The son was living with Babu in Peenya and Vinutha was staying separately in Vyalikaval. The couple had differences and filed complaints against each other.