Man hacked to death, found on roadside in Banashankari

An unidentified man was found murdered in Gattigerepalya, Banashankari 6th Stage, South Bengaluru, on Thursday. The Thalaghattapura police are searching for the suspects.

A few passersby noticed the severely injured body of the man, aged around 27-30 years, in a pool of blood and alerted police control room 112 around 7 am on Thursday.

The police team rushed to the spot near NICE Road and found the body lying on the roadside. Police said it seemed the deceased was attacked with lethal weapons like machetes and knives.

The attackers had chopped off the man's left hand and right leg. He had injuries all over his body, including his head, face, and chest. A stone was found next to the body.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police suspect that the culprits may have brought the man from another location and killed him in Gattigerepalya around midnight on Wednesday. The deceased was dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts. There was a black thread tied to his leg, and he had a key in his shorts.

Anyone who knows a missing person matching these descriptions can contact the Thalaghattapura police at 080-22942359.

The body is currently being kept at the mortuary at KIMS Hospital, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased. A case of murder has been registered.