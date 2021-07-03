Man hacked to death near Banashankari temple 

A gang of four to six people hacked a 44-year-old man to death on the crowded Kanakapura Road in front of the Banashankari temple on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Madan, a resident of Lakkasandra in Wilson Garden.

According to preliminary investigation, police said Madan was about to get into his car after buying vegetables from the roadside opposite the temple around 11.55 am when the gang of four to six bike-borne miscreants carrying lethal weapons, including swords and machetes, attacked him and escaped on their bikes.

Madan was a financier-cum-real estate businessman and was into social work. Police suspect that he was associated with another gang that murdered the assailants’ aide Viji in 2018.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said that the gang attacked Madan between 11.55 am and 12.15 pm.

A case of murder has been registered by the Jayanagar police and further investigations are on.