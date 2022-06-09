Man held for killing his younger brother

A 50-year-old man was killed by his elder brother in a fit of anger over a financial row near KG Halli railway gate in East Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kabilan PS, while the accused is Ashoka PS - both residents of Rashadnagar in Govindapura. The police said Ashoka had given some money to Kabilan. The duo had gone to a bar near KG Halli railway gate around 2.30 pm on Monday. Ashoka asked Kabilan to return his money, which led to an argument between them. Ashoka then hit Kabilan on the head with a beer bottle.

After he collapsed, Ashoka hired an autorickshaw, took him near his house and dumped him on the roadside. He then escaped. Govindapura police have arrested Ashoka under charges of murder.