Man held for killing his younger brother

Man held for killing his younger brother

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2022, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 03:55 ist

A 50-year-old man was killed by his elder brother in a fit of anger over a financial row near KG Halli railway gate in East Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Kabilan PS, while the accused is Ashoka PS - both residents of Rashadnagar in Govindapura. The police said Ashoka had given some money to Kabilan. The duo had gone to a bar near KG Halli railway gate around 2.30 pm on Monday. Ashoka asked Kabilan to return his money, which led to an argument between them. Ashoka then hit Kabilan on the head with a beer bottle. 

After he collapsed, Ashoka hired an autorickshaw, took him near his house and dumped him on the roadside. He then escaped. Govindapura police have arrested Ashoka under charges of murder. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
murder

What's Brewing

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 