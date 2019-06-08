Man held for killing lover

CCB police on Friday arrested a mechanic for abducting a woman, strangling her to death and dumping her body in Sakaleshpura on May 12.

The police arrested Cambridge Layout resident David Kumar (28) for murdering Sunitha. The two were in a relationship and continued despite getting married to different people two years ago.

Seven months ago, Sunitha bore a male child and claimed that the baby was David’s and demanded a house from him. Sunitha threatened to tell his wife about their relationship if he refused to get her a house.

Unable to put up with her harassment, David planned to kill her. On the pretext of a trip to South Canara, he took her in a car towards Sakaleshpura with his friend Srinivas on May 12.

When Sunitha was asleep, David strangled her with a rope and dumped her body in a secluded spot at a ghat.