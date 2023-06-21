Man held for ransacking St Pius church in Bengaluru

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the Banasawadi police for ransacking St Pius X Church on Kammanahalli Main Road in the early hours on Wednesday.

The arrested has been identified as Tom Mathew, an unemployed resident of Banasawadi.

Mathew broke open the main door of the church using a hammer and barged inside, police said, following a preliminary investigation.

After entering the church, he damaged a few items including furniture, small idols in the diaz and flower pots.

The police control room received information about the incident, following which the nearest Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the church premises, around 4.30 am.

The police found a person engaged in a brawl with three security guards. The police detained the accused.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said, "the accused was not cooperating with the interrogation and he was in an inhebriated state. Prima facie it is learnt that the accused is a mentally disturbed person."

Banasawadi police inspector Santosh Kumar L and his team collected information about the accused from the neighbourhood and managed to trace his residence in Banasawadi and reached out to his mother.

She told the police police that her son became mentally disturbed after his father left them and went missing around four years ago. Since then Mathew was claiming to be god, she said. His mother is a devotee of the same church and used to regularly visit to offer prayers.

Our team found a few tetra packets of liquor in his room. We are waiting for the official report of the medical test.

A case has been registered against Mathew under IPC sections 295 - injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, 427 - mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees and 447 - criminal trespass and further investigation is on.

