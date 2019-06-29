Man held for sending obscene content to women

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 36-year-old man for sending obscene content to women in the city.

The arrested, Syed Nayaz, is a native of Hosur in Tamil Nadu and works in a mobile service shop.

According to the sleuths, Nayaz used to copy the contacts of the phones that were brought to him for repair. Later, he would sort all the girls' and women's phone numbers using True Caller and send them lewd and obscene content. Apart from that, he also took photographs of the display picture of Whatsapp and Facebook accounts to create fake Facebook accounts. He would later send friend requests to other women.

Once the unsuspecting women accepted the friend requests, he used to start chatting with them and send them lewd messages, obscene photographs and videos to them. Unable to bear the harassment, a few women approached the cyber-crime police and filed a complaint.

Police arrested Nayaz from Hosur bus stand and recovered three mobile phones and four SIM cards. Sleuths also requested other victims to come forward and contact the cyber-crime wing in case they had faced harassment from the accused.