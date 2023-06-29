Man held for sexually abusing mentally challenged girl in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old construction labourer has been arrested for sexually abusing an 18-year-old mentally challenged girl at her home in D Group Layout in Srigandhakaval in West Bengaluru recently.

The arrested has been identified as Ibrahim Basha, hailing from Tamil Nadu. He was staying in a labourer accommodation in Srigandhakaval and working at an under-construction building in D Group Layout. The victim, Aadya (name changed), is residing with her mother, a domestic help, and her brothers.

Aadya’s mother leaves her at home when she goes to work from 9 am to 4 pm. She visits the home once every hour to check on Aadya. Her elder son works as a mason and the younger one goes to school.

Aadya’s mother left home around 9 am on June 22 and returned home at 10 am, and again went to work. She came back home around 12.30 pm to find injuries on Aadya’s eye and face. She was sleeping on the floor. Her inner wear was removed. The mother noticed that the blanket and the bedsheet were not in place. Aadya had also urinated and defecated on the bed.

The mother checked the CCTV footage from a neighbouring building to find Aadya standing near the gate of the house. A stranger was seen jumping the compound wall and taking Aadya inside the house at 11.42 am. He left the house at 11.52 am.

Aadya was not in a condition to explain what happened. The mother approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police managed to zero in on the accused on June 26, based on clues from the footage.

The police, initially, registered a case under the charges of rape and sexual harassment. The girl was subjected to a medical test that ruled out penetration. A police officer said when the girl resisted the attack, Basha assaulted her, including on her private parts. Basha has been remanded to judicial custody.