Man held with 1.8 kg gold, Rs 22 lakh cash in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 30 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 18:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A man was arrested for possessing 1.8 kg gold and Rs 22 lakh cash without proper documents on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday here, police said.

As soon as he saw the policemen, he tried to flee. Police grew suspicious and they detained and questioned him, a police officer said. As he could not produce any receipts for the seized material, a theft case was registered against him, the officer said. Further investigations are on.

Bengaluru
Arrest
Crime

