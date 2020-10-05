Man held with elephant tusk, deer horns

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, allegedly with five deer horns, an elephant tusk and a country-made rifle wrapped in a gunny sack.

Channammanakere Achukattu police said Mallesh, a resident of Kanakapura, was caught red-handed trying to sell the trophies to the general public near the bus stand in Banashankari 3rd Stage on Saturday.

Police further said Mallesh had hunted wild animals in the forest areas of Kanakapura using his ancestral gun and had killed three deer for their skin and horns three months ago. He had recently sold the deerskin and a horn near his hometown. He had found the elephant tusk in the forest and brought it along with the other trophies to the city thinking he would get a good price for them, police said.