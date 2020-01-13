Man hits dog with big stone, booked

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2020, 00:31am ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2020, 01:35am ist

 A man has been booked for attacking a dog with a big stone.

The dog called Jimmy was sleeping near the Prestige Cunnington apartment gate on January 8 when Varun Kallipatti, a resident of the apartment, pulled in. He picked a big stone and threw it at the dog. Jimmy started bleeding and passed out.

The residents rushed it to a veterinary hospital. The incident was caught on camera. Harish K B, animal welfare officer of Jeevadhatham, an NGO, filed a complaint and submitted the footage to the police. He claimed Jimmy did not have the history of attacking anybody. Jalahalli police booked Kallipatti and summoned him for questioning.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
dogs
Comments (+)
 