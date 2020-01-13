Man hits dog with big stone, booked

A man has been booked for attacking a dog with a big stone.

The dog called Jimmy was sleeping near the Prestige Cunnington apartment gate on January 8 when Varun Kallipatti, a resident of the apartment, pulled in. He picked a big stone and threw it at the dog. Jimmy started bleeding and passed out.

The residents rushed it to a veterinary hospital. The incident was caught on camera. Harish K B, animal welfare officer of Jeevadhatham, an NGO, filed a complaint and submitted the footage to the police. He claimed Jimmy did not have the history of attacking anybody. Jalahalli police booked Kallipatti and summoned him for questioning.