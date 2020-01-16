Man hurls petrol packets at woman, snatches jewellery

In a bizarre case of robbery, a man barged into a house, threw petrol packets at a woman and threatened to set her on fire before decamping with her gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh.

The victim is the daughter of a retired police inspector. At least four other members in her family are serving in the police department.

Asharaj D, 36, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar, told Amruthahally police that the incident occurred on January 11 when she and her daughter were alone at home.

Around 7 pm, she noticed a man standing in front of the door with a face smeared in black ink. He barged into the house, locked the door and started throwing some packets on her. The packets fell on the floor but she realised they contained petrol.

Asharaj resisted the attack by hurling furniture and utensils at the man but he managed to empty one packet of petrol on her. He then took out a matchbox and threatened to set her on fire. He pulled out a knife and threatened her daughter too.

When the victim told him that they didn’t have any cash at home, he asked her to part with her gold jewellery. Worried for her safety, Asharaj gave him her chain, two pairs of bangles and earring.

The man threatened to set her on fire if she raised alarm or tried to follow him outside as he fled.

“People saw him smeared with black ink, but they didn’t question him. We have big gates and always lock the door. All my family members in the police department, including my father, have not come across this kind of modus operandi.”

An investigating officer said, “He was wearing a jacket and had come on a bike. A CCTV camera has captured him. We have taken up a case of extortion under IPC section 384 and are making efforts to nab the miscreant.”

The modus operandi is new, so it is difficult to gather clues, the officer added.