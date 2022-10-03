Man impersonates BBMP chief

An unknown person was caught using the name of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and messaging his colleagues.

The fraudster used the commissioner's photo as the display picture on his WhatsApp number.

Also Read | Govt gives BBMP Rs 350 cr to flood-proof Bengaluru

Girinath has filed a complaint with the Central CEN Crime police station stating that some unknown person has been messaging his colleagues impersonating him, urging the police to trace the person.

Police said the miscreant's intention is to ask for financial assistance from those in contact with Girinath. "No one has lost any money. We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating further," a police officer said.