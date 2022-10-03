Man impersonates BBMP chief

Man impersonates BBMP chief

The fraudster used the commissioner's photo as the display picture on his WhatsApp number

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 02:01 ist
BBMP chief Tushar Girinath. Credit: DH File Photo

An unknown person was caught using the name of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and messaging his colleagues.

The fraudster used the commissioner's photo as the display picture on his WhatsApp number.

Also Read | Govt gives BBMP Rs 350 cr to flood-proof Bengaluru

Girinath has filed a complaint with the Central CEN Crime police station stating that some unknown person has been messaging his colleagues impersonating him, urging the police to trace the person. 

Police said the miscreant's intention is to ask for financial assistance from those in contact with Girinath. "No one has lost any money. We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating further," a police officer said.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

 