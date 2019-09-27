Man jumps into lake, feared dead

A 29-year-old man jumped into the Ulsoor Lake on Thursday, and is feared to have drowned, after reportedly leaving behind a note asking to inform his family about his suicide.

The victim, identified as Binny, was a resident of Cox Town. He was working at a courier service office, the police said.

A few passersby saw a person jumping into the lake. They got the note left behind by him and alerted the police.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and started the search operation. Even after searching for the whole day, they could not find the body and called off the operation by Thursday evening. They will resume the search on Friday morning, a senior police officer said.

The Halasuru police have informed the family members, and are waiting for the body to be recovered, the officer added.