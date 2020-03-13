Man killed, 7-year-old girl critical as branches fall on vehicles

A man was killed on the spot while a seven-year-old pillion rider was seriously injured as tree branches broke off and fell on them in two separate incidents.

Rachel Prisha, who on Wednesday rode pillion on her father's scooter on the busy TC Palya Road in Ramamurthynagar limits, was hit on the head by a heavy branch from the huge peepul tree near the Kodigehalli Anjaneya temple. Rachel is fighting for her life at a private hospital with severe head injuries.

On Thursday, BWSSB office assistant Srinivas, who went to meet the AEE to inform of his ill health near Lido Mall in Halasuru, died when a huge branch broke off from a tree and fell on the car in which he was sitting. Srinivas' wife and son were inside the office during the accident, the Halasuru police said.

A senior police official said Rachel resides in Akshayanagar and studies at Mount Carmel School in Ramamurthynagar. At 8.40 am on Wednesday, she was on her way to the school as her father Y Raju rode the scooter. Raju slowed down to cross a speedbreaker when the branch hit Rachel’s head. Raju lost balance and both fell on the road.

The KR Puram police have filed a negligence complaint against BBMP officials, a police officer said, promising action.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar and BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar visited the girl at hospital and promised to pay the medical expenses. JD(S) MLA T A Sharavana raised the issue during the Zero Hour at the Legislative Council.

Responding to him in writing, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: "The BBMP had tried to prune the tree a few days ago, but the officials had to abort it after the locals objected to it as the tree was worshiped by many. However, we regret what has happened and we are with the family."