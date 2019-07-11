Man killed in front of girlfriend

A 28-year-old private firm employee was stabbed to death near the PG accommodation of his girlfriend near flyover of Nagawara Service Road in Sampigehalli on Monday night.

The victim, Gnanendra Reddy, was a native of Andhra Pradesh and worked in a private firm in the city. He was living in a paying guest accommodation near Sampigehalli.

Complainant Anusha K V stated that Reddy was in love with her. Both of them work in the same company and used to meet often near her PG accommodation.

On Monday around 9.15 pm he called her and said he had come to meet her. When she peeped through the window of the PG accommodation, she saw him standing outside.

Meanwhile, she also saw a man holding a knife and trying to snatch Reddy's mobile phone. She panicked and ran down with her roommate Gowthami.

But by the time Reddy was stabbed in his chest and the man had fled the spot.

Reddy was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Sampigehalli police rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt for the accused.

The police said the accused stabbed Reddy in his chest which led to his instant death.