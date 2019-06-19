Man killed in machete attack

A 35-year-old electrician was hacked to death by a gang of three in northern Bengaluru’s Malleswaram on Monday night, police said.

Ganesh, a resident of Vinayaka Block, Guttahalli, was riding pillion with his friend Srinivas Rao when three bike-borne men attacked him at 10.30 pm.

They hit him on the neck with a machete before scooting off. Ganesh was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Rao, who runs a condiment shop, sustained shoulder injuries in the attack and is being treated at a hospital.

He has filed a complaint with the police.

The police are hunting for the assailants. The exact motive for the murder is not yet clear.