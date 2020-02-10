Man killed, wife wounded as speeding KSRTC bus hits their bike

A speeding KSRTC bus knocked down a 32-year-old man, killing him on the spot and injuring his wife.

The accident took place in Rajajinagar on Sunday and the bus driver fled the scene.

The victim, Prashanth, lived in Srirampura with his wife Sheela and was working as a delivery person with a private company. The couple had married a year ago. Sheela suffered a leg fracture but her condition is stable.

A police officer from Rajajinagar said that the accident occurred around 12.30 am when the couple was getting back home after visiting relatives. The bus was travelling towards the Kempegowda Bus Station from Shivamogga and the driver did not notice the bike in the opposite lane.

Passersby rushed the couple to hospital but Prashanth was declared dead on arrival. He didn’t have a helmet on at the time of the accident and died of head injuries, police said.

The police are searching for the driver.