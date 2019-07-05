Man kills his wife; reports it as suicide

A man killed his wife in KR Puram on July 1 and reported it to police as a suicide.

KR Puram police arrested Deepak and his younger brother Parvesh for murdering 23-year-old Sangita on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

Sangita worked as a housekeeping staff at the apartment where Deepak was a security guard. The unemployed Parvesh frequently quarrelled with Sangita and took money from her.

In his police complaint, Sangita’s brother Rajkumar Shai said his family hailed from Nepal’s Kalikatar village. He further said that Sangita married Deepak in 2014 and had two children.

Police said Deepak frequently fought with Sangita for money to drink, while Parvesh snatched money from her.

On June 30, as Sangita got her salary, Parvesh quarrelled with her for the money. But when Sangita refused to part with the money, Parvesh complained to Deepak. The duo beat Sangita. The apartment’s CCTV cameras caught some of the violence.

The next day, Deepak went to KR Puram police station and told that his wife had committed suicide. Police initially registered a case of unnatural death but found inconsistencies in Deepak and his brother’s statements during the investigation.

Inquiries with Sangita’s family revealed Deepak and Parvesh were involved in her untimely death. When police interrogated Deepak and Parvesh separately, they confessed to the crime. Police arrested the two, produced them before a magistrate who remanded them to custody.