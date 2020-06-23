Man kills mother-in-law in Kolkata before ending life, a note reveals he had killed in wife in Bengaluru

A 42-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in Kolkata after killing his mother-in-law, a note found with him has revealed that he had killed his wife in Bengaluru before going to Kolkata.

The deceased accused has been identified as Amit Agarwal, 42, his mother-in-law was Lalita Dhandhania, and his wife is identified as Shilpi Agarwal staying in an apartment in Mahadevapura.

"According to Kolkata police alert we went to the apartment of Shilpi, when she didn't respond the door was broke opened and we found her dead in the pool of blood on the kitchen floor", said deputy commissioner or police (Whitefield) MN Anucheth.

Around 5.30 pm, Amit went to Lalitha's house in an apartment in RK Samadhi Road in Kolkata and got into an argument with Lalitha and her husband Subhas Dhandhania, 70.

Lalita tried to pacify him as the relationship between Shilpi and Amit was under dispute for last two years. The divorce suit is also pending in the court, a senior officer said.

During argument he shot Lalita, before he could harm Subhas, he somehow managed to lock the room and sought help from Phoolbagan police.

When the cops entered the flat they found Amit was found lying in pool of blood on the bed. The fire arms was on the floor. A suicide note was found in which it was mentioned that he had killed his wife before coming to Kolkata.

"Later, the officials contacted us in the late evening and on visiting the address given by them we found Shilpi dead. We have taken up the case of murder and shifting the body to mortuary", Anucheth said.

Mahadevapura police suspect Shilpi was killed on Sunday. As told by Subhas to Kolkata police coupe were not separately for the last two years. Amit went to Kolkata with his 10-year-old son and dropped him in his relatives house and later went to his in-laws house. Both Mahadevapura and Kolkata police are probing the cases further.