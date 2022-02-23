Man kills wife & mother-in-law, goes to cops with blood-soaked clothes

A 42-year-old man brutally killed his wife and mother-in-law, then walked to the police station wearing bloodstained clothes and surrendered himself.

The dramatic incident unfolded in Sanjeevini Nagar, near Moodalapalya, in western Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

Ravi Kumar started quarrelling with his wife Sunitha, 38, around 10.15 am, shortly after dropping off their two children at school. The issue was Sunitha’s alleged affair. Things soon got out of hand. Kumar picked a coconut machete and tried to attack his wife.

Sunitha’s mother Sarojamma, 60, who had come over to the couple’s residence to resolve the dispute, rushed to her daughter’s rescue and the machete landed on her head. She collapsed.

The attack on her mother made Sunitha furious and she yelled at Kumar. But her reaction had the opposite effect. Kumar got more aggressive and viciously attacked both the women until they died.

Around 10.45 am, Kumar walked into the Chandra Layout police station wearing the bloodstained clothes and met a sub-inspector named Naveen. Putting the house key on the table, he told the cop what he had done.

The stunned sub-inspector informed his seniors and went to Kumar’s house. The man had told the truth.

Kumar, a native of Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district, had married Sunitha, a resident of Bengaluru’s Girinagar, 18 years ago. The couple has a 17-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. He once sold tender coconuts but was currently working in a bakery.

Kumar suspected that his wife was having an affair with “some men” in the locality. For the past six months, the couple had been fighting over the issue. Elders from both families had brokered peace but it didn’t last long. Kumar had fought with Sunitha at 9 am, too, just an hour earlier. Police are, however, not sure if Sunitha had an affair.

