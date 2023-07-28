Man kills wife over alleged affair in Bengaluru, calls mother-in-law to confess

A 43-year-old man stabbed his wife to death over suspicions that she had an affair and called his mother-in-law to tell her what he had done, police said.

The incident occurred at Shivanand Nagar in Moodalapalya, West Bengaluru, on Wednesday night. The victim was Geeta, a mother of two. Her husband, Shankar M, surrendered himself to the police after the murder. The couple was married for 13 years.

Hosur native Ratnamma, 55, was having dinner at home when she received a phone call from Shankar around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The phone call wasn't unexpected. Ratnamma had visited Shankar's house in Moodalapalya on Wednesday afternoon, but couldn't meet him because he was away at work. She thought it was a routine call.

But what Shankar said numbed her with disbelief. "Your daughter had an affair with another man. I have killed her," he barked at the other end of the line and hung up.

Ratnamma and her son Venkatesh immediately took a bus from Hosur and reached Geeta's house around 12.30 pm. They ran into the house and were horrified to find Geeta lying face down on the sofa in the living room. She had been stabbed, and there was blood all around.

Police investigations show the couple often quarrelled as Shankar doubted his wife's fidelity and apparently had videos that supported his claims.

When Ratnamma couldn't meet Shankar on Wednesday afternoon, she spoke to him on the phone. He said he would return home soon but Ratnamma was getting late and left by 5 pm for Hosur.