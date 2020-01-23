Man kills wife’s ex-husband after quarrel

A man murdered his wife’s former husband following an argument over the woman in the DG Halli police station limits on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Irfan (28), a resident of Srinivas Nagar in DJ Halli, while the accused is Tousif Khan (29), a resident of Doddanna Nagar in Kaval Byrasandra. The police have detained Khan, a differently abled auto driver, who was on the run after he killed Irfan, an electrician.

After preliminary investigations, the police said Irfan married Neelofar Banu four years ago, but the couple separated a year later as Irfan was an alleged alcoholic and beat up Neelofar almost every day. Neelofar married Khan a few months ago and was living with him. At 11.55 pm on Wednesday, Irfan met Khan in Kaval Byrasandra and had an argument over Neelofar. Khan lost his temper and stabbed Irfan with a knife he had in the autorickshaw.

“Khan stabbed Irfan once, but it was fatal,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa.

Khan fled the scene when Irfan collapsed on the road. Locals rushed Irfan to the nearby Dr Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said Irfan visited Neelofar frequently and was forcing her to return to him. Though Khan and Neelofar asked him not to trouble them anymore, Irfan did not pay heed.

The police have registered a murder case against Khan, who was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Further investigation is on.