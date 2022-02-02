Man knocks wife out, then pours boiling oil on her; daughter not spared

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, a 38-year-old man struck her on the head with a bludgeon. When she fell unconscious, he burnt her with piping hot cooking oil taken straight from the stove.

The man didn’t spare his 13-year-old daughter when she came to her mother’s rescue. He poured the same oil on her hand, asking her to not scuttle his plans to kill her mother.

The mother and the daughter’s shrieks drew neighbours, forcing the man to flee the house. The neighbours’ timely arrival also helped save the mother’s life.

The heartrending tragedy played out in LR Nagar, near Adugodi, Southeast Bengaluru, in the early hours of January 31, according to police.

The principal actor in this case of domestic violence is Thomas, a cab driver by profession.

Police said Thomas was an alcoholic and irregular at work. He stayed home most of the time, sparring with his 35-year-old wife Anthoniyamma, whom she suspected of having an affair.

Four hours before he poured the boiling oil on his wife, Thomas had picked a fight with her, saying she was having an affair. But neighbours had intervened, and he had left home.

But he returned around 1 am. Anthoniyamma was watching TV while their daughter was asleep.

The plan to kill

Thomas told his wife he was going into the kitchen to heat water. But instead of water, he poured cooking oil into a saucepan and heated it up. He then grabbed a long, sturdy piece of wood, went to where Anthonyamma was sitting, and hit her on the head. The blow instantly made her unconscious. He then darted into the kitchen, took out the boiling water and poured it on her body parts. The intention was to kill her.

By this time, the couple’s daughter had woken up from sleep, saw what her father was doing to her mother and rushed to her rescue. Caught off guard, Thomas poured some oil on the teen’s hands, too. The boiling oil burnt Anthoniyamma’s face, chest, stomach, legs and hands. She regained consciousness and let out a shriek. Her daughter joined her.

Their cries drew neighbours, and Thomas managed to flee. The mother and the daughter were taken to a private hospital. They were later taken to Victoria Hospital, which has a separate ward to treat burn injuries.

Anthoniyamma had to be hospitalised while her daughter was discharged after being treated as an outpatient.

Anthoniyamma has given a statement to the police, based on which a case of attempted murder has been registered. Police are hunting for Thomas.

