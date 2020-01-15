Man lands in trouble after job letter turns out to be fake

A 25-year-old man, who appeared before the South Western Railway officials with an appointment letter of the assistant station master, was booked for cheating after the letter turned out to be fake.

Nagalatha Guruprasad, a railway official from Personnel Department of SWR, filed a complaint stating that on January 10, Sandip Anna Zalte, a resident of Chandwad in Nasik, Maharashtra, gave his appointment letter for the post of assistant station master.

The letter, purportedly issued in September 2019, was fake.

Zalte, a second PU student, had attended the railway board exam two years ago but the exam was suspended. But he received an appointment letter through registered post. After interrogation, he was released on bail.