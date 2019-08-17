Man leaks private photographs of his ex-lover, arrested

The Cybercrime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a 23-year-old man for leaking private photographs of a woman with whom he was in a relationship earlier and broke up recently.

The CID sleuths arrested Kiran, a resident of Chikkabanaswadi, on Wednesday from Kammanahalli.

According to the police, Kiran and the victim were working at a hair salon in Banaswadi for two years, during which both developed liking for each other.

Two months ago, the victim had taken photographs of their private moments. She had forward those photographs to Kiran while they were still together.

Recently, the two broke up. Kiran then started blackmailing her with the photographs demanding her to come back to him. When the victim ignored his repeated pleas, he forwarded the photographs to the woman’s relative, who was also a woman.

On August 10, the victim filed a complaint with the CID, who laid a trap for him and arrested him from Kammanahalli.

Kiran was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.