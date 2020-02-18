Man locks up BBMP officer for 'delaying' property papers

An assistant revenue officer (ARO) and her staff were locked up in the BBMP office at Vijayanagar for more than five hours for not providing property documents sought by the accused.

Following a complaint filed by Nirmala S M (55), ARO, the Vijayanagar police arrested a landlord, who is the prime accused, and are on the lookout for his associates.

Nirmala stated in her complaint that around 5 pm on February 14, the accused, Shivakumar, and his associates Omkar, Sachin and Dakshinamurthy visited her office in Vijayanagar, demanding documents from 2003-04 for a property located in Ward No. 124.

It was closing hours and the staff sought time to provide the details as they had to search for the 16-year-old documents.

The accused said they wanted the documents on the day itself and that they would not allow anyone to step out of the office till they get it. They abused and threatened the officer and her staff and snatched their cellphones.

Meanwhile, the people who had come to pay tax were sent back.

She requested the accused to let them go, but they threatened her and locked them inside the office till 10 pm. Around 10.30 pm, worried family members of the staff visited the office and found them locked inside. They recorded the incident and alerted the police.

The Vijayanagar police arrested Shivakumar from his house. Efforts are on to nab his associates.

BBMP office staff staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused.